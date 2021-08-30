Woman Pays Rs 3,000 For a Chicken Dish in London, Portion Size Shocks Twitter

Everyone’s heard of over-priced items, especially when it comes to jewellery. But who could’ve ever imagined that a piece of chicken and some sauce could cost 30 pounds (around Rs 3,000 rupees) Recently, a woman named Raveen, who is a resident of London, posted a picture of her date with her boyfriend. The picture was shared with the caption “Guys look at my 30 pound meal I got in the shard” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. It turns out that she went on a date with her boyfriend at a restaurant at one of London’s most iconic locations, The Shard. They ordered a dish which cost around 30 pounds. However, they were in for a huge shock when the food arrived. Staring up from the plate was one piece of chicken, a potato and some sauce.

guys look at my £30 meal i got at the shard 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1vj82vG2QE— R (@raveen__x) August 25, 2021

London is considered among the most expensive cities of the world. Here the cost of living is extremely high and the price for almost everything is through the roof. However, being served a chicken and a potato for 30 pounds would be a bit too much even for the UK capital.

Sharing the photo, Raveen informed her followers that the restaurant charged a lot of extra money for even something as basic as chips and fries. The pic went viral as soon as it surfaced, inviting thousands of shares, likes and comments.

People left various kinds of comments. One person said that 30 bucks for a piece of chicken is way too much while another one said the chicken might not be digested easily by anyone.

A Twitter user said, “There’s defo better restaurants that serve better tasting food and better portion sizes than The Shard.”

Another user pointed at the presentation of the meal. “Bad presentation, that chef should be fired.”

