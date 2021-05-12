Woman Photobombs Texas Couple's Proposal Video, Sparks Debate over Social Etiquette

In a recent internet debate, a man’s proposal video divided the netizens over acceptable social etiquette, showing a woman interrupting the proposal to take her photos against the backdrop. Javier Maldonado, with TikTok username @pinkbellabean, proposed to his partner Anthony Rodriguez at the Gerald D Hines Waterpark in Houston last month, but soon the video sparked outrage against a woman posing behind the couple.

The woman, dressed in black, video-bombed the romantic gesture while posing behind the couple against the backdrop of fountains. Maldonado uploaded the clip on TikTok with a text sticker reading, “A random lady decided to take pictures on my proposal video” and explained that he waited for his “turn to do the video, but the lady didn’t want to wait.” After some time, Maldonado explains, she walked closer to them to find a better spot for pictures saying, “Right here, it’s a good spot.”

“I love you. You are the man that I want. I want to live the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"Maldonado asked Rodriguez down on one knee as he presented the ring to him. After a while, when she realized her mistake, she walked out of the frame slowly while looking back at them, as per Daily Mail

The clip was uploaded and has racked over 3 million views and thousands of comments from netizens divided over the woman’s actions. While some were outraged by the woman’s behaviour, some defended her stating that the park is public property.

A user wrote that he was “so mad” over the fact that the woman had the audacity to look at them by pretending she didn’t see them. Another person calling out her behaviour said that the woman “has to pay for your wedding now” as she wanted to be part of the engagement. But some came in support of her and asked if “it was an innocent thing” and she didn’t realize she was in the video while standing “far away from you.”

