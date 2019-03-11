Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as 'Art'
YouTuber Alissa Ashley who is fond of macro shots, took close-up photos of her mascara wand soaked in the blue fluid and posted the images on Twitter.
Source: Twitter/@alissa_ashleyy
Yes, YouTube fashion blogger Alissa Ashley has created what many are calling a 'satisfying' work of art using her blue mascara wand. The YouTuber took close-up, macro shots of the mascara wand soaked in the blue fluid and posted the images on Twitter.
"I’m so bored, I just spent 20 minutes taking photos of my blue mascara wand with my macro lens," Ashley wrote as caption to the images.
I’m so bored, I just spent 20 minutes taking photos of my blue mascara wand with my macro lens 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ydOyuJfRc9— Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) March 11, 2019
She further added that she often indulged in macro photography and indeed loved taking close up shots of ordinary, everyday articles.
Im embarrassed to admit but I do this often 💀 I just love macro shots— Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) March 11, 2019
I’ve even considered doing a “macro Monday’s” on my photography page but I don’t wanna creep people out 😂😂 low key gonna do it anyway— Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) March 11, 2019
Soon, her 'bored' photo went viral on Twitter with many appreciating the YouTuber's photography skills. Many couldn't believe that the vibrant, indigo shapes visible in the photo are actually the close up of a mascara brush.
you made a mascara wand look prettier than me...... thanks alissa— karina #AGFIN -25//46 (@ftcjohnson) March 11, 2019
I was like: why tf is she posting a picture of a BLUE? Christmas tree in March... pic.twitter.com/uo89CZHm62— Domé Je (@dome_je) March 11, 2019
Can you do this to my pores....I’m fascinated....but scared— Gabriel Zamora (@gabrielzamora) March 11, 2019
Alissa since everyone is up tight about your braids micro lense those inches girl 💜— Nyree (@PrincesaNyree) March 11, 2019
I can see the chemical composition 😍😂— Mirella Bernal ✨ (@MirellaBelle) March 11, 2019
This asmr for my eyes— strawbearybby🍓 (@strawbearybby) March 11, 2019
I thought this was some kind of flower at first glance 💀— a lil broke lasagna (@Tixraa_) March 11, 2019
We need a Alissa Ashley Macro lens thread ASAP cause im in love— babygirl (@_Powerrangers_) March 11, 2019
I wanna touch it— ezza (@ericamaartinez) March 11, 2019
Photographing 'satisfying' or aesthetically pleasing photos has become a trend on image sharing platforms such as Instagram and Flickr. This genre of photography/art focuses on creating sensually pleasing images using gradients and textures of often ordinary objects at a macro level. The 'food gradient' trend on Instagram is a good example to understand this kind of photography.
