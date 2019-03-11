LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as 'Art'

YouTuber Alissa Ashley who is fond of macro shots, took close-up photos of her mascara wand soaked in the blue fluid and posted the images on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as 'Art'
Source: Twitter/@alissa_ashleyy
Loading...
While great artists are known to have spent their entire lives in the quest for creating the perfect, most satisfying and thought-provoking works of art, a woman on Twitter seems to have cracked the formula in one go. Using make-up.

Yes, YouTube fashion blogger Alissa Ashley has created what many are calling a 'satisfying' work of art using her blue mascara wand. The YouTuber took close-up, macro shots of the mascara wand soaked in the blue fluid and posted the images on Twitter.

"I’m so bored, I just spent 20 minutes taking photos of my blue mascara wand with my macro lens," Ashley wrote as caption to the images.



She further added that she often indulged in macro photography and indeed loved taking close up shots of ordinary, everyday articles.







Soon, her 'bored' photo went viral on Twitter with many appreciating the YouTuber's photography skills. Many couldn't believe that the vibrant, indigo shapes visible in the photo are actually the close up of a mascara brush.




























Photographing 'satisfying' or aesthetically pleasing photos has become a trend on image sharing platforms such as Instagram and Flickr. This genre of photography/art focuses on creating sensually pleasing images using gradients and textures of often ordinary objects at a macro level. The 'food gradient' trend on Instagram is a good example to understand this kind of photography.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram