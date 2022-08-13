Woman Posts Full-page Newspaper Ad to Tell Whole Town About 'Filthy Cheater' Boyfriend

Revenge is a dish best served cold, they say. But it gets colder when served through full-page newspaper advertisements. A woman, whose partner cheated on her, went on to reveal her partner’s deed to the entire state of Queensland, Australia. Humiliating her ex who she called a “filthy cheater,” the woman, identified as Jenny, took out a full-page ad in the August 12 edition of the Mackay and Whitsunday Life newspaper. Furthermore, she paid for the ad with her ex’s credit card.

The advertisement, covering the entirety of page 4, read, “Dear Steve, I hope you are happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card.”

As soon as the copies of the weekly newspaper got circulated, the publishing house started getting bombarded with messages and calls from people asking the details about the advertisement, the premise, and of course, Jenny.

The torrential flow of queries forced the paper to share an announcement post on Facebook. In the post, the newspaper said that due to the “dozens of messages” they got about the advert, they would “like to address it here.”

The post contained the picture of the ad, along with the caption that read, “We do not know who Steve is, but apparently he has been very, very bad.” The caption further mentioned that the newspaper would not be revealing anything about Jenny and that they have not charged the credit card yet.

No matter if Jenny has not yet achieved making a dent in his ex’s account, she struck a chord with many who showered her with praises and compliments. One user, reacting to the post, said, “Please work your magic and find Jenny! Buy her a beer for me.” Another wrote, “Jenny you are amazing!”

