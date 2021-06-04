Woman Punches Flight Attendant in Face, Leaves Her Bleeding after Breaking Teeth. Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a woman inside the US-based Southwest Airlines punched a flight attendant when the latter asked her to wear her seat belt as the plane was preparing to land at San Diego International Airport. A viral video of the incident is now making rounds on social media where the attendant’s face is seeing to bleeding after the woman passenger hit her so hard.

The incident reported by CBS News stated that the flight was flying from Sacramento to San Diego. The video shows that 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez getting on her feet and hitting the attendant when asked to follow the instruction. The flight attendant sustained injuries while two of her teeth also broke during the brawl.

A co-passenger immediately intercepted the woman to stop the beating. “Sit down!" yelled the man, who stood between Quinonez and the flight attendant, whose face was bleeding. “Don’t you dare touch a flight attendant like that."

Video obtained by CBS News shows the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was punched by a passenger after asking her to keep her seat belt fastened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego Sunday. https://t.co/gQusevodYC pic.twitter.com/oOYvPdwCFj— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2021

On landing Quinonez was escorted out of the plane by police and was arrested for battery, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police said in a statement, reported the Washington Post.

