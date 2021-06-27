Woman Puts Garlic Cloves into Nostrils to Clear Blocked Nose, Viral Hack Grosses Internet out

While homemade remedies can really be helpful in curing many of your health issues, this woman’s hack for clearing sinuses has been going viral for all the ‘disgusting’ reasons. The woman named Rozaline Katherine who shared this hack in a TikTok video puts a clove of garlic into each of her nostrils to see if it really helps to clear sinuses. Rozaline was inspired to try out this hack after she saw it in another viral video.

The TikTok video which has now got over 4.3 million views on the short video sharing app starts off with Rozaline inserting the garlic cloves into her nostrils. She waits for 10-15 minutes before finally removing them for the moment of truth.

The woman was left surprised with the result as she films her unclogged running nose and declares that the hack really works.

Speaking to The Mirror, Rozaline said that at first, she didn’t believe that the trick is going to work and that was the reason she filmed it as a joke. However, just 10 minutes after she had put the cloves in her nostrils, she realized that her nose had started running and she removed the garlic. She felt as if her sinuses were flushed out as ‘tonnes’ of boogers just started coming out.

Rozaline added that she had a pretty smooth experience, and it did not burn or hurt or smell like garlic after the process.

Reacting to the video many users shared their reaction to this hack. While some of the users wrote that they are going to try this hack to get done with their problems of sinuses, others were left disgusted by the visuals of her running nose as the result. One of the users wrote that he was in the middle of having his food and the visuals made him want to throw up.

What’s your reaction to this video?

