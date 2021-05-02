Woman Puts Stickers of Her Face on PlayStation to Teach Call of Duty-addict Fiancé a Lesson

In an act of sweet revenge on her gamer fiancé, a 25-year-old woman plastered pictures of her face on his PlayStation “to make sure she is always on his mind.” Siobhan Giles from Washington, Tyne and Wear, was fed up with his fiancé Sam Baddams, 28, playing Call of Duty all day, so she decided to pull off a prank on him by covering his controller and console with vinyl stickers ofher face.

The sales assistant told LADbible her fiancé is always on his PlayStation which she describes as his “pride and joy” and “first born.” To make sure “she’s always on his mind”, she ordered vinyl stickers from eBay and snuck into his gaming room where she quickly completed her defacing act.

Worried thecustomer services worker was worried that her other half might catch her in the act, she sneaked into the games room, unplugged his PlayStation and acted fast while sticking those stickers on it. She explains how “good and real they looked” but at the same time feared if Sam would flip out on seeing that.

She feared he might think that she’d ruined it or “will absolutely kill her for doing this”, but Sam’s reaction was quite the opposite and he took the joke in good spirits.

Sam told The Sun he found it hilarious and wasn’t at all surprised as Siobhan is “always making jokes like this.” He admitted his friends have been “torturing him” and “laughing their heads off”. They have been congratulating her while he has been “getting laughter.”

Despite her efforts, Sam doesn’t want to cut back on his gaming time but now he’ll have “Siobhan’s face looking back at him” and plans to get back at her on her approaching birthday. His gaming setup now makes it appear like “she’s looking straight at him” and the text ‘always watching’ on the remote make it seem “like she really is.”

Siobhan found it hilarious how he has been “ripped by all his friends and has been laughing to herself.” The couple is trying for a baby and the gaming room will be converted into a nursery, to which Siobhan said that Sam could “enjoy the roomfor the last few months with her face in it.”

