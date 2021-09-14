Woman Raids Ex-husband’s Cryogenic Storage, Steals Brains and Bodies

In an unheard-of divorce fallout in Russia, an ex-wife and her accomplices raided the cryogenic firm run by her husband and stole the bodies and brains of wealthy Brits and Americans with the hope of getting them back to life.

The wife, 59-year-old Valeria Udalova, had fought a bitter divorce battle with her now ex-husband, 41-year-old Danila Medvedev. In the bizarre incident reported by the Daily Mail, Valeria, along with some members of her staff, raided her ex-husband’s cryogenic facility KrioRus and looted the body parts after draining out the liquid nitrogen which was used to preserve them. After lifting them away from the storage, they loaded the parts on some trucks and carried them away.

Speaking to the media, Medvedev said, “The police did not catch Valeria. She left, taking someone’s brain from the cryo-storage.” He added that the brains of neuro-patients were kept separately in a medical metal box.

Interestingly, the firm KrioRus is at the centre of a dispute between Valerie and her ex-husband, both of whom claim to be the legitimate owners of the firm. Valerie now runs a company called Open Cryonics in the Tver region.

The police have, however, managed to intercept the cargo of human remains preserved by what the Daily Mail described as ‘Frankenstein’ technology, which apparently kept alive the chances of bringing them back to life at a later date. The police have raised concerns that the human remains could have been damaged in the raid. They have even demanded that the ex-spouses ‘guarantee’ no damage to the brains, including animal brains, that were preserved at the storage.

According to reports, KrioRus housed the bodies of around 82 patients, including 25 foreigners.

Valeria alleged that since there are a lot of orders for preserving bodies, especially orders from the owners of dead dogs and cats, her ex-husband was trying to usurp the whole facility unfairly.

