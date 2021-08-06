Woman Reaches at 6 AM for Flight, Realizes She's One Year Early

It is of utmost importance that one reaches way before time when they have to board a flight, and travellers will agree with this anecdote. To have a smooth schedule before you board a flight will not only help you reach the airport on time, but will also ensure a hassle-free check-in. When you are running late, you tend to forget important stuff, creating space for mishaps and other unwarranted incidents. Hence, it is better to be well-equipped for such situations. And, this can only be possible when you have ample time a hand and a free mind to think. But what happens when you realise that you are almost an year early for your flight?

Model Alexia Portmann was all set to board an EasyJet flight back home. She was at the airport on time, only to realise that the ticket was booked for next year. Alexia, who is now stuck in Croatia, recorded the whole incident and shared it on TikTok. Needless to say, the hilarious incident went viral and received at least 8 lakh views and over 1.8 lakh likes. People didn't refrain from posting humourous comments, leaving many in splits. In the video, Alexia can be seen sitting with luggage in a deserted airport.

One comment even read that she can start walking to her home. Another user said that reaching two hours early is understandable but an year early is too much. Although she made light of her situation, many people sympathised with Alexia and expressed their concern over her problem. Some others even questioned if she made the whole situation up, because they couldn't believe one could book flights that far ahead. The clip surely raised some questions and laughs, too.

Alexia mentioned that she spent the last of her money on the taxi to the airport and is now stuck in Croatia. Although, it is unclear if she has reached home safely or is still in Croatia.

