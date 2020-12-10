Woman Realises She Has Covid-19 after Failing to Taste Starbucks Drink While Filming TikTok Video

An American teen’s TikTok taste testing video turned into a revelation last week. 19-year-old Maryn Short discovered that she had COVID-19 while filming a TikTok taste test video in which she tries out a sweet Starbucks drink.

According to the New York Post, Maryn's drink included whipped cream, five pumps of vanilla syrup, caramel drizzle, heavy cream and three pumps of caramel syrup. Maryn was filming a taste testing video of the drink at the coffee giant’s drive-thru window. But what started off as a social media “I tried it” video turned into something much more alarming.

As she took the first sip of her drink, Maryn says, “This has no flavor.” She takes another sip of the drink and gets a bit panicked and says, “Why can’t I taste it? Do I have COVID?” After taking another sip, Maryn is in full Panic mode as she says, “Hang On. I can’t taste anything!!” Her video has since gone viral with more than 701,000 likes.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Maryn said that she could only make out a creamy taste. She said it was almost like she was drinking sweet milk. She could tell it was sweet, but there was no flavor at all which she thought was really strange. She said it was hard to describe.

Maryn has been at home quarantining ever since she tested positive for coronavirus . She said she thought she is dealing with congestion the day she filmed the video, but was startled after she couldn’t taste anything.

According to the report, Maryn works three part-time jobs and stays home during the pandemic, except when she has to go for work and buy groceries. After work last week, on November 30, Maryn decided to stop at a local Starbucks to try a drink concoction that was trending on the app because it was supposed to be a delicious and affordable venti order.

Maryn said she was looking forward to testing the new drink since it was supposed to taste like a caramel macchiato. However, as soon as she took the first sip, she realized either there was something wrong with how the drink was made or something was wrong with her.

She told BuzzFeed that she wondered if the barista put too much heavy cream in it. And then she really thought about it, and it hit her with the realisation that it could be a telling symptom of the coronavirus pandemic. Maryn called her mom immediately after the panic hit her and was advised to get tested right away.