Mother Dons Fox Costume to Scare Daughter, Prank at Coffee Shop has Twitter in Splits

God works in mysterious ways, but a story that contains surprise shared on Twitter will brighten up your day. A mother’s prank on her daughter’s birthday from three years ago is winning the internet’s heart this week. On June 21, Twitter user Allison Reese recalled memories of her first workday in a coffee shop in Chicago three years ago and shared a hilarious story of her first-ever customer on the job. Reese, a comedian, posted a picture of a woman wearing a fox costume in her coffee shop with a caption stating that it’s been three years since her first day at the job, and her first customer was the lady in a fox costume, who had travelled from out of town to surprise her daughter down the Chicago streets. Reese said that the daughter was afraid of mascots, hence, the mother wanted to chase her down in her nightmare situation before she starts her work. Reese described the prank as the best open she’d ever had.

Happy 3 year anniversary to working in a coffee shop at 6AM and my first customer was this lady in a fox costume on her way to surprise chase her daughter, who was afraid of mascots, down the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/kKmSbenvVQ— Allison (G)Reese (@reese_shapiro) June 21, 2021

The story got huge buzz online as it racked up more almost 85,000 likes, over 5100 retweets and tons of comments from impressed netizens.

An excellent mom through and through.— Angela lopez (@Ang_was_here) June 21, 2021

I love that lady with my whole heart. — Terence Trent D’Arby’s (@LillaryBlinton) June 21, 2021

This would be me as a mom.. reason 100 why I shouldn’t have kids. I’m too mean‍♀️— citLALI (@LaliHoyos) June 21, 2021

However, the story didn’t end here as Reese tweeted the next day that the mother-daughter duo found her on social media and contacted her. In a follow-up tweet on June 22, Reese shared the screenshots of the conversation she had with both the mother and the daughter from the prank story. Reese told her followers that they wouldn’t believe it but the daughter found her on Instagram and the mother contacted her on Facebook.

In the attached picture, the mother told Reese that she was the lady in the fox costume and thanked Reese for sharing the story as her daughter is having a lot of fun with it. The mother added that she made her daughter’s day that year who has turned 33 now.

Whereas, the daughter wrote that it was a surprise visit from her mother on her 30th birthday. As she running late for work, her mother was texting with her friend to check where she was. She added that her mother scared the absolute s*** out of her and she ran outside towards her uber. The mother even showed up at her work and even her colleagues were part of the plan as her shift was already being covered by someone else. The daughter had initially thought that it was a squirrel and not a fox.

✨UPDATE✨YOU GUYS ARENT GONNA BELIVE THIS BUT THE DAUGHTER FOUND ME ON INSTAGRAM! AND THE MOM FOUND ME ON FACEBOOK!! so crazy, https://t.co/kQENQFAltF pic.twitter.com/cTSYYE9XYr — Allison (G)Reese (@reese_shapiro) June 22, 2021

Internet is a funny place, isn’t it?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here