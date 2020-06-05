Woman Receives Death Threats after Video of Her Heckling McDonald's Worker in Paris Surfaces Online

A woman in Paris has been receiving death threats after a video of her yelling profanities at a McDonald's drive-thru worker went viral on social media.

In the video, filmed by a witness, the woman demands manager's phone number before throwing a cup at the employee and speeding away in her car.

The incident took place at McDonald’s Paris, Maine. Authorities have issued a trespass order against the woman in the car, whose identity they are not revealing, the Fox News reported.

The police said that a trespass order has been issued to the person in the vehicle and the person in the vehicle received some threats after the video was shared on social media. "To further protect that person we are not releasing any names,” cops said.

It is not clear as to why and how did the spat begin. It was another customer in the drive-thru line who filmed the woman demanding the manager’s phone number. When the worker seemingly denies the information, the woman yells, “I have every right as a customer!” She also yells several expletives at the worker.

