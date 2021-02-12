Woman Records Neighbour Playing the 'Pink Panther' Theme on Saxophone for Months

Musicians can be extremely talented people but they may not make for the best of neighbours.

However, for woman named Lindsay, the range doesn’t exist as she had to listen to her neighbour play the saxophone over and over again with just a piece of music. And weirdly enough, it isn’t some popular song but theme to Pink Panther! She recorded few instances of the sax-playing neighbour, which she could hear clear as a day in her house, over a period of few months.

The compilation features her in various states. One day, she is walking down the stairs as the theme can be heard in the background, with a time caption that says 10:30 PM. Most neighbours would file a complaint over this night-time disturbance but she simply decided to record it. In another scene, she is in her kitchen and smiling along the rhythm of the music. As the clip progresses, her smile and excitement can be seen fading away as something akin to exasperation replaces her cheery expression. She rolls her eyes a few times as well. Some time stamps reveal a night-time practise session, while others are early in the morning.

People living in apartments with thin walls with loud neighbours can possibly relate to the eye rolls. And though music is a good form of entertainment, this can’t possibly be an entirely pleasant experience for her.

She posted the compilation on Twitter with the caption, “For months, I lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song.”

for months i lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song pic.twitter.com/qanb2oNwVF— lindsay (@not_lindsay) February 8, 2021

Most people were sympathetic with her plight.

OokTrans: I had the same problem with a neighbour who played loud house music in the early hours and ignored my complaints. I turned on a Motörhead CD at high volume, pressed the speakers to the wall & went on holiday to Portugal for the week. There was no more loud house music.— Homeworking Primate (@CDMonkeyButler) February 8, 2021

I feel you. My son has been working on this song for many months. Every time he starts practicing, I go “bwow bwow bwow bwowwwww, bduh budh budha bing”. Mostly, I’m jealous, but it’s also a bit crazy-making. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hW3Vxfv2Np— Voclo 😷 🏳️‍🌈 She/Her (@Voclo72) February 9, 2021

I empathise. I once confiscated an entire drum kit and didgeridoo from a hippie in the flat below us. He wouldn’t listen to reason, so after some weeks, I took them. He called the police, I eventually had him evicted. Neighbours thanked me.— Cuthbert de Montreville (@DarrylSussex) February 9, 2021

Ever considered you might actually have been living next door to an injured pink panther who was continually broadcasting a plea for help?— Dusty Broadway (@remissive) February 8, 2021

He's actually getting worse as this progresses?— Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) February 8, 2021

While some thought maybe he or she or they were just trying to sharpen their skills by practicing this undeniably smooth jazz music that goes well on a saxophone.

Learning to play an instrument is NOT the same as playing music solely for listening pleasure. Musicians need to practice and they have to start somewhere.— Catalina Sinsenos 🇺🇸 ❼ (@CSinsenos) February 8, 2021

TELL HIM I WANT TO BE FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/svBrXqDnCN— Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) February 9, 2021

Practicing, it's called practicing. Music learning requires lots and lots of practice. Practice-shaming is a good reason why a lot of new learners won't keep at it. (I use the term "practice-shaming" only partially tongue in cheek)— JaniaJania (@zarqa) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, this person revealed something totally unexpected.

hi, sax player expert here! this is not funny, sax palyers only do this when they’re in extreme distress— juliette (@juliettehgh) February 8, 2021

hi— Pink Panther (@thepinkpanther) February 8, 2021

However, the most winning reply came from none other than the “pink panther” himself.