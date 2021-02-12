News18 Logo

Woman Records Neighbour Playing the 'Pink Panther' Theme on Saxophone for Months
3-MIN READ

Woman Records Neighbour Playing the 'Pink Panther' Theme on Saxophone for Months

Pink Panther | Image credit: Twitter

People living in apartments with thin walls with loud neighbours can possibly relate to the eye rolls.

Musicians can be extremely talented people but they may not make for the best of neighbours.

However, for woman named Lindsay, the range doesn’t exist as she had to listen to her neighbour play the saxophone over and over again with just a piece of music. And weirdly enough, it isn’t some popular song but theme to Pink Panther! She recorded few instances of the sax-playing neighbour, which she could hear clear as a day in her house, over a period of few months.

The compilation features her in various states. One day, she is walking down the stairs as the theme can be heard in the background, with a time caption that says 10:30 PM. Most neighbours would file a complaint over this night-time disturbance but she simply decided to record it. In another scene, she is in her kitchen and smiling along the rhythm of the music. As the clip progresses, her smile and excitement can be seen fading away as something akin to exasperation replaces her cheery expression. She rolls her eyes a few times as well. Some time stamps reveal a night-time practise session, while others are early in the morning.

She posted the compilation on Twitter with the caption, “For months, I lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song.”

Most people were sympathetic with her plight.

While some thought maybe he or she or they were just trying to sharpen their skills by practicing this undeniably smooth jazz music that goes well on a saxophone.

Meanwhile, this person revealed something totally unexpected.

However, the most winning reply came from none other than the “pink panther” himself.


