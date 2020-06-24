Woman Records Sound of 7-Week-Old Squirrel Eating and Twitter Can't Believe its Ears

By now you have already seen quite a few adorable squirrel videos. In the majority of the videos, the tiny animal is either spotted nibbling food or is on the outlook for the same.

But have you ever wondered how exactly does the tiny cutesy animal sound? A wildlife photographer, who goes by the name Dani Connor Wild on Twitter, has shared a clip in which one can hear the sound that a red squirrel makes.

In the now-viral clip, the photographer has put the microphone right next to the squirrel who is eating something. The sound that can be heard is cute and squeaky.

Captioning the video, she said, “I put my microphone in front of a 7 week old baby red squirrel.”

I put my microphone in front of a 7 week old baby red squirrel. pic.twitter.com/JrRRvE9ngN — Dani Connor Wild (@DaniConnorWild) June 23, 2020

The clip has been viewed more than seven million times and has garnered over five lakh likes.

It comes as no surprise that the sound of the squirrel has left netizens' hearts filled with love. Users have also not shied away from expressing the same.

A person said, “SO adorable !! thanks for taking them in and looking after them,poor babies without mum, bless them! Only ever seen red squirrels at Dunkeld,didn't get close enough for pics though, can't wait to get back up there to see them again as none here sadly, we have albino greys though”

SO adorable !! thanks for taking them in and looking after them,poor babies without mum,bless them! Only ever seen red squirrels at Dunkeld,didn't get close enough for pics though,can'twait to get back up there to see them again as none here sadly,we have albino greys though pic.twitter.com/D5VWoiuDYz — freckles68 (@freckles681) June 23, 2020

Another one wrote, “Thank for that sound and it did make me smile:)”



Thank for that sound and it did make me smile:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 23, 2020

Some other reactions included:

Awwww omg — Morgan Reese (@MorganReeseXO) June 24, 2020

*listens carefully*



*translates*



“Mmm, I like nuts.” — Crow Monthly (@CrowMonthly) June 23, 2020

Cutenesses overload alert squirrel — molly (@sweepynolan) June 23, 2020

Roughly translates to "nom nom nom" — Hugues de Balzac ‍☠️ (@HuguesBalzac) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the photographer informed that she has been taking care of these squirrels after their mother died after being hit by a car.

Tweeting a picture of herself with squirrels, she wrote, “I have recently become a “mum” to four baby red squirrels after their mum was unfortunately hit by a car. Over the past two weeks, they have gained my trust and recognise my voice. They remain in the wild and I visit them every day”