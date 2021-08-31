Woman Recreated Nicole Kidman's 'Divorce Outfit' And Internet Loves It

A woman celebrated divorce ‘Nicole Kidman’ style and netizens cannot get enough of it.

Liz Maupin, a writer from Los Angeles, posted on Twitter: “DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did."

DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did pic.twitter.com/ppBBaz0gc6— Liz Maupin (@LizMaupin) August 30, 2021

Below the tweet, she shared the inspiration behind the recreation.

The tweet encouraged others to share their divorce stories. One user posted: “My divorce was finalised on my birthday due to my ex messing up some paperwork. He asked if I would agree to bringing the date forward by a month and I was nope, it’s going to be the best ever birthday present to myself."

My divorce was finalised on my birthday due to my ex messing up some paperwork. He asked if I would agree to bringing the date forward by a month and I was nope, it's going to be the best ever birthday present to myself. 🥳🎁— Jess Behrens 🌱💉 (@outragJESS) August 30, 2021

Talking to BuzzFeed News, Liz said: “I wanted to celebrate the finality of it and starting a new chapter in my life. I love that photo of Nicole so much. I think it says so much about relief and freedom."

“I think there’s still stigma around divorce, which is so unnecessary, and I wanted to really have a positive experience at the end of it all and just celebrate being me again, without a tether to another person, and starting over," she said in the report.

Giving some background about Nicole’s dress, a report in Mirror said: “The Hollywood actress, 53, split from Tom back in 2001 after 12 years of marriage and they filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. However, it took seven long months for the marriage to be dissolved and Nicole’s celebration pictures struck a chord with many who had been through the process. The actress was seen throwing her arms up in the air and casting her head back as she seemingly expressed her relief."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here