Woman Replies to Company's Rejection Mail With 'Y Tho' Meme, Lands Interview

A viral TikTok video narrates the tale of how a woman landed an interview for a job which she was initially rejected for after she sent a meme in the response to the rejection email. The clip was posted by a user named Swedish Swan which shows how the woman was applying at various places and was actively looking for a job.

She received a rejection letter in her e-mail from one of the recruiting managers. Instead of writing something that would sound professional while hiding the disappointment, the woman chose to send a meme in the follow-up email. The meme she sent is a viral one that features a portrait of Pope Leo X with the words “Y Tho (as in Why Though?) written on it.

To her surprise, her unique reply worked. As per the video, the meme hit where it was supposed to and the woman received an email offering an interview. “Anyway, it worked,” she said, as reported by the Independent. “They sent me another email that they do in fact now want to interview me. I cannot believe that worked,” she added.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 18 lakh views. Netizens were thrilled and amused to see how the tables turned for the woman with just one meme. “As a recruiter, if someone sent that to me I would ABSOLUTELY want an interview,” one user wrote. “As a recruiter, if someone sent this to me, I would try to find you another position,” wrote another.

Many highlighted the positives of the incident including ways to handle rejection. One user pointed out how replying to a rejection email got him that position eventually. “Responding to a rejection email was literally how I got my job now…I kept thinking: what are they going to do, NOT hire me MORE?”

Well, maybe you should keep some memes handy the next time you receive a rejection letter and handle it as a Gen Z would. What do you think?

