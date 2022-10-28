Woman Rescues Baby Elephant From a Muddy Ditch. Here's What Happened Next

The internet is filled with all kinds of videos and content. Among the variety, animal videos are the most watched. Speaking of which, a video of a baby elephant recently captivated the internet with its endearing clumsiness and human act of kindness. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the video, the baby elephant can be seen stuck in a muddy ditch between a country road and a sugarcane field. The woman soon goes on to help the baby elephant in getting out of the mud and tries pulling it out of the ditch. The animal, on the other hand, allows the woman to help it while avoiding aggressive contact. She finally manages to pull the jumbo out of the mud. Towards the end of the video, the baby elephant is seen lifting its trunk towards the woman seemingly in a gesture to thank the girl for her efforts. The caption also read, “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing”. Watch the adorable viral video below.

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

On seeing the video, several social media users went on to praise the woman for her act of kindness. One of the users wrote, “Lovely! This planet equally belongs to everyone and everyone should help each other”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations to the courageous woman and salute her for rescuing the elephant”. A third user wrote, “He blessed her saying thanks, it’s much better than human”. Another commented, “Just as in life, all that someone needs is a little bit of encouragement and reaching out. Wow! This is so heartwarming”. Check out a few more comments below.

Lovely! This planet 🌎 equally belongs to everyone and everyone should help each other — Bhakt 🇮🇳 (@DXBBrahmin) October 27, 2022

He blessed her saying thanks 🙏, it's much better then human — Saurabh Singh (@SinghSingh078) October 28, 2022

Just too good. Even wild animals understand diff between truly helpful and showcased help — ShaileshArora (@ShaileshArora15) October 28, 2022

Nice of the lady to help…and someone was filming…why not help !!! — AMIT K BASU (@amitbasu0107) October 27, 2022

The viral clip has garnered over 49,000 views on the micro-blogging site.

