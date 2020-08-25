Woman Rescues Stray Dog Shivering in Rain in This Viral Video, Wins Praises

Loving animals is an act of kindness and the internet is filled with such videos. One such clip of a woman has surfaced on social media wherein she can be seen putting her scarf on a dog shivering in the rain.

The woman named Duygu Elma was leaving a café in Turkey when she found that it was raining, reported Ladbible. To fend herself from the rain, she opened her umbrella and after waiting for a few seconds, she noticed a stray dog curled up beneath the overhang out front. She took out her scarf and gave it to the dog.

The incident got recorded in a security camera while she was departing the café. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. "God does not look at your possessions, but he looks at your heart & deeds," he wrote, posting the clip on the micro-blogging site.

God does not look at your possessions,but he looks at your heart & deeds 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQqQ5x05RV — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 24, 2020

Speaking to The Dodo, Elma said she never expected that her deed would get this much attention. She added that the weather was so cold and she “couldn't take it when I saw him shivering."

Nanda’s post has garnered overwhelming response on social media. It has received more than 1.9K likes and 13K views.

Responding to the tweet, a user said that humanity is alive.

Humanity alive😊🙏 — Sravani (@sravani950570) August 24, 2020

Another person wrote, “There is no God. Only good human beings like the one in the video.”

There is no God. Only good human beings like the one in the video😊 — The South Indian (@cBeyondObvious) August 24, 2020

One twitterati praised the woman, saying she has got a heart of gold.

The lady has a heart of gold. 🙏🙏 — lalatendu kanungo (@bapu_vivekanand) August 24, 2020

It is the little act of kindness and compassion that keep one’s faith in humanity alive. Recently, another heartwarming video that has been going viral on the internet shows how a traffic police personnel helped a dog.

In the clip, one can see a traffic police official helping a pooch cross the road. In order to ensure the animal’s safety, he stops the traffic till the time the dog does not cross the road.