BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Woman Rescues Stray Dog Shivering in Rain in This Viral Video, Wins Praises

Video grab of woman wrapping a dog shivering in the rain. (Credit: Twitter/ Susanta Nanda)

Video grab of woman wrapping a dog shivering in the rain. (Credit: Twitter/ Susanta Nanda)

The woman was leaving a café in Turkey when it was raining and she noticed a stray dog curled up beneath the overhang out front.

Share this:

Loving animals is an act of kindness and the internet is filled with such videos. One such clip of a woman has surfaced on social media wherein she can be seen putting her scarf on a dog shivering in the rain.

The woman named Duygu Elma was leaving a café in Turkey when she found that it was raining, reported Ladbible. To fend herself from the rain, she opened her umbrella and after waiting for a few seconds, she noticed a stray dog curled up beneath the overhang out front. She took out her scarf and gave it to the dog.

The incident got recorded in a security camera while she was departing the café. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. "God does not look at your possessions, but he looks at your heart & deeds," he wrote, posting the clip on the micro-blogging site.

Speaking to The Dodo, Elma said she never expected that her deed would get this much attention. She added that the weather was so cold and she “couldn't take it when I saw him shivering."

Nanda’s post has garnered overwhelming response on social media. It has received more than 1.9K likes and 13K views.

Responding to the tweet, a user said that humanity is alive.

Another person wrote, “There is no God. Only good human beings like the one in the video.”

One twitterati praised the woman, saying she has got a heart of gold.

It is the little act of kindness and compassion that keep one’s faith in humanity alive. Recently, another heartwarming video that has been going viral on the internet shows how a traffic police personnel helped a dog.

In the clip, one can see a traffic police official helping a pooch cross the road. In order to ensure the animal’s safety, he stops the traffic till the time the dog does not cross the road.

Next Story
Loading