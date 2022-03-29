Woman Reveals Genius Hack to Find the Perfect Fitting Jeans Without Trying it On

Finding jeans that fit you perfectly is no less than a miracle. We all want those perfectly fitted pants shown in the movie series Sisterhood, but in reality, we end up altering the ones we thought would fit us. This is the story of every other girl and a lot many times this happens as we can not try the pair of jeans we are buying. But there is a solution. A woman on TikTok shared a crazy hack that can help you to find the right size of jeans without even trying them on. Account under the name @topnotchboutique shared a video in which she explains simple ways of measuring the size of those jeans that would perfectly fit you, reported Mirror. In the video, she is seen placing the waistband around her neck. She says, “If it fits around your neck, it’s going to fit.” After that she heads to the fitting room to try them on. As she emerges from the curtains, the jeans fit her perfectly.

According to the Mirror report, users on TikTok are really appreciating the hack and are quite amazed by it. The trick is now getting considered a life-saving hack. Most people including her husband did not imagine the trick would work, but this smart shopper knew what she was doing. This hack will work when you are shopping from the market where you do not have a changing room.

Also, sometimes few brands have a different measurement for a different size, and that creates a lot of confusion. You will see a certain brand’s medium size fitting you, but with some other brand, you might need a large size. This issue has been faced by many and to deal with it, this trick could work.

