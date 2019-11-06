Woman Reveals How Firecrackers Made Her Pet Dog Go Blind, Wants Them Banned

Irrespective of the occasion and timings, a pet parent will always ask you to avoid crackers and fireworks around their pets. This is not because they do not understand the essence of festivals. This is just because they care for the safety of others too. Despite a lot of requests, people often end up harming pets, not understanding the consequences.

Recently, a Scottish woman named Margaret Adams has shared her plight. She has been campaigning online for ‘an end to the sale of fireworks’. This is after an incident, which occurred a few years back, left her dog, Suzy, blind. As told by her, the Labrador cross was frightened by the sight of fireworks. Her eyes popped out and she lost her sight permanently.

She told local radio station West FM, “People were setting them off randomly and we weren’t prepared. She got a terrible fright and was trying to climb doors and hide in the toilet. It wasn’t until the next day I noticed something wrong with her eyes and we realised she had actually popped the lens in her eyes.”

The pet parent also shared that keeping her dog calm is a task. While she tries her best, the dog is inconsolable. She reveals that even today, when Suzy hears a thing that sounds like a shot, she tries to hide behind things.

Suzy, who is campaigning for the ban on the sale of fireworks, said, “I don't want to deprive other people of what they enjoy doing. But I wish they would do it within a certain time so we can be prepared and the dogs don't get a fright. Or anyone for that matter, it's not just animals.”

