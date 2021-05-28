Woman Reveals 'Wrinkly’ Effects on Skin after ‘Accidental’ 16-hour Bath in Viral TikTok Video

Even if you are a fan of long bathing sessions, a 16-hour bath would still sound ridiculous. However, this TikTok user ‘accidentally’ took a 16-hour bath and the effects that followed were really not what she would have expected. Sharing a video on TikTok, the woman revealed that her feet had turned grey and ‘too wrinkly’ after lying in the bath for such long hours. She asked for netizens’ advice to help her reverse the effects of the incredibly long bath. The video soon went viral getting over half a million views with users flooding the comment section with their reaction to the ‘wrinkly’ feet.

While some users expressed their concerns for the woman, many were left puzzled and asked her why was she in a bath for 16 hours?

As per The Sun, replying to her TikTok video, a user asked, “How do you accidentally take a 16-hour bath? My water gets freezing after 30 minutes,"

Another quizzed: “How did you not drown?"

While the woman did not reveal the reason behind her extra-long bath, some users suggested that she might have slept.

This is what happens when u sleep in the bubble bath," said one person.

However, few users also raised doubt over the authenticity of the video and termed it fake calling it a ‘camera trick’ or edit job.

The woman is still to reply to the doubts raised, and we might never know what actually transpired behind this ‘accident’.

Meanwhile, some concerned users pointed that the reason behind the wrinkly feet could be trench foot- a serious condition that can develop when your feet have been wet or submerged in water for fat too long. Trench foot can cause your feet to lose circulation and nerve function. If left untreated, it can also lead to serious complications like blisters, gangrene, ulcers and permanent nerve damage.

