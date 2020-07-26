Woman Rides 1,800 kms on Scooter to See Son in Jamshedpur amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The lockdown imposed across the country in March in view of rising coornavirus cases left many in lurch as people were rendered jobless and homeless overnight. One such case was of young woman who was working Mumbai away from her 5-year-old son and family in Jamshedpur.

Sonia Das lost her job and was evicted out of her rented accommodation. But Sonia hopped on a scooter with her friend Sabia Bano and rode all the way to Jamshedpur, 1800 km away, where she saw her family from a distance before being taken to a quarantine centre, the Hindustan Times reported.

Sonia saw her son and other family members standing on a balcony from the road outside their house on Friday evening. "The administration here got my son here and arranged my meeting with him after I tested negative for coronavirus today,” Sonia was quoted as saying.

The samples for coronavirus test were taken from both the women as Sabia was running fever and Sonia had developed a cough and cold with a minor breathing difficulty. the duo have now been moved to home quarantine for 14 days and the authorities will be providing dry ration to them.

During their four days on highways and passing through several coronavirus-affected states, the duo reportedly stopped at 10 petrol filling stations and three dhabas.

Sonia had to move in with Sabia in Pune after she was asked to vacated her rented accommodation for not being able to pay the rent. Sonia says she tweeted to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, called helplines of Maharashtra and Jharkhand governments and even tried to approach actor Sonu Sood but nothing helped. She finally decided to go on her own and left with Sabia on July 20.

Sonia's husband has a heart condition and has been out of job for the last two years. As such she took the responsibility and had been working in production houses in Mumbai on a freelance basis. "I had gone to Mumbai in February for such a job and was supposed to return on March 20 but got stuck there as lockdown came into effect,” said Sonia.'

In a similar incident, a mother travelled 1,400 kilometres to bring back her son stranded at Rahmatabad in Nellore district. Fifty-year-old Rejiya Begum travelled from Bodha town in Telangana's Nizamabad district to Rahmatabad to bring back her younger child, Nizamuddin, who had gone to Nellore with his friend on March 12 to look after the latter's ailing father. However, he had to remain there after the lockdown was imposed.

Begum then met local police officials and got a travel permit for her journey starting April 6. She returned home with her son two days later.