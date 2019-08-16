Woman Sacked for Taking Leave After Pet Dog's Death, Starts Online Petition to Demand 'Bereavement Time'

Emma, a restaurant worker from Glasglow, UK, claims that she was sacked from her job for asking for a 'bereavement leave' as she lost her family pet dog, who was her "best friend".

According to reports, 18-year-old Emma McNulty, who worked part-time at a sandwich shop, said that she was "too devastated and physically sick to" attend work on the day she lost her 14-year-old terrain.

So, Emma decided to take matters in her own hands. She started a petition at Change.org to "allow bereavement leave from work following the death of a family pet."

In a BBC report, Emma described the loss of her pet dog with that of "losing a member of the family". She expressed that she had expected her employers would show a bit of compassion instead they had asked her to find a "replacement" or "risk dismissal".

McNukly couldn't turn up for her allotted shift that day and hence she was left unemployed since then.

In her petition, she said that "instead of being shown the compassion and sympathy stated in the contract I was sent a number of nasty messages and told I had to cover my shift as no Bereavement time was allowed for pets."

Since the start of her petition, McNulty has received a lot of support and her petition has already neared 9,000 supporters.

Meanwhile, a registered charitable animal trust in UK told The Telegraph that employers should not underestimate the effect the death of a pet can have on its owner.

“We have been supporting grieving pet owners for 25 years and we know how devastating the loss of a pet can be,” said Diane James, pet bereavement support service manager at Blue Cross.

“The despair, grief and sadness owners feel when their pet dies can be as much as, or even more than, when they lose a human member of the family so should never be taken lightly,” Ms James said and added that Blue Cross supports employers, who offer bereavement leave to allow time for pet owners to come to terms with their loss.

In her petition, Emma wrote that companies should acknowledge such deaths and "give people the time they need to grieve with no worry of losing their job."

