Woman Saws Off Her Own Hand to Collect Rs 3 Cr from Insurance Company
The woman, along with four family members, has been charged with insurance fraud, and if convicted, could face up to eight years in prison.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Talk about working for a hand out. A woman from Ljubljana, Slovenia has been arrested by local authorities after allegedly sawing off her own hand so as to claim around €400,000 (Rs 3.14 Cr) in compensation.
The woman was rushed to hospital by some of her relatives, who told doctors that she had injured herself while attempting to saw off some branches near her home. According to local detectives, the 21-year-old woman's relatives were in on her scheme and had conspired with her, in order to falsely claim the insurance payout. This is what led her to saw off her own hand above the write with a circular buzz saw.
According to a report by the Independent, the family had left behind the severed hand at home, so that she could claim permanent disability, but paramedics were able to retrieve the extremity in time for doctors to be able to reattach it.
The woman and her relations had been hoping to claim monthly payouts of €3000 (Rs 2.3 lakh) from the insurance company, as she had recently taken out a policy for injury.
