Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Woman Says Man Flashed Her on Delhi Metro, DMRC Asks Her to Call Helpline in Such Cases

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation responded to her tweet, and while they did mention that they were taking action, they also included that she should have been prompter.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Says Man Flashed Her on Delhi Metro, DMRC Asks Her to Call Helpline in Such Cases
File photo of Delhi Metro. (Getty Images)

Women who travel by the Delhi metro, or in fact, any public transport are all too familiar with acts of sexual harassment that get often dismissed as instances of micro-aggression. Be it men sitting on ladies seats and refusing to get up despite the obvious sign and even after being told, a subtle brush of a hand on the butt or a lingering presence of a pressing body from behind in a crowd, women live through many horrors every single day.

One such woman took to Twitter to share such an incident, where a man allegedly flashed his penis at her on the Delhi metro, in what appeared to be a relatively empty coach.

She shared a photo of the man, unsure of when she took it, saying that she was "numbed by the incident." The timestamp on the photo shows 6:11 PM and the location marked is Sultanpur water treatment plant, even though it was taken after the incident. The woman is also unsure of when the man got off the metro.

She detailed her narrative on Twitter, tagging Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Police. She also added that the image was shared on Twitter "hours" after the incident happened.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation responded to her tweet, and while they did mention that they were taking looking into the matter, they also included that she should have been prompter so that swifter action could have taken place.

It just wasn't DMRC who appeared to be taking her request lightly. She shares as an update that she called the Women's helpline, who just redirected her to the Ghitorni police station.

Despite having designated seats for women in every coach as well as a designated women's only compartment on every single train, DMRC often faces complaints of sexual harassment. In June last year, a 29-year-old woman took to Twitter to share a similar account when a man allegedly masturbated in front of her at the Huda City Centre Metro Station complex in Gurugram.

As per a 2019 report in India Today, cases of sexual harassment of women on Delhi Metro was on the rise with many women complaining of lewd remarks, catcalls, and sexually abusive behaviour on trains or at stations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram