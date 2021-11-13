Woman Scares Off Crocodile With 'Chappal' and Every Desi Kid Related

Indians are no stranger to the concept of ‘chappals’. The go-to weapon for Indian mothers to help them remedy their kids’ behaviour, chappals kind of work like Thor’s hammer for them. It becomes lethal as soon as mothers pick it up, otherwise, it is just flimsy footwear.

A video of the footwear being used as a lethal weapon is being circulated on the internet. This time, the target is no moody kid but a fearless and scary crocodile. You heard that right! A crocodile coming towards the bank flipped in the opposite direction, and a slipper made it do that.

In the video, a crocodile is seen swimming in predator mode towards a woman standing on the bank. The woman notices the crawler but doesn’t budge in fear. Rather she stands there confidently and lifts her leg to remove a slipper.

She then scares off the crocodile with the flipflop, who retreats back as if even it knows not to mess with a mom with a flipflop in hand. The user who shared the viral video, in the caption, wrote, “Everyone knows what it means when mom takes the shoes off.” News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Waves of laughter, astonishment, and relatability crashed Netizens who poured buckets of likes, comments, and hilarious gifs to echo the sentiment triggered by the video.

One user shared a gif where the flipflop is being used a boomerang by the mother on her kids. The user wrote, “When nan bust out the chancla (flipflops), you know it is going down,” and attached a gif to it. Take a look.

What do you think of the power of ‘chappals?’

