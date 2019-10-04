Woman Screams as She Mistakes Braided Ponytail for Snake

Seeing a snake in front of you is enough to get you scream. And this is exactly what Fathima Dawood from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa did. But she had to apologize to a startled woman nearby after realizing the “snake” was nothing but a braided ponytail weave.

Taking to Facebook, Fathima posted a picture of the braided ponytail weave, which must have fallen from someone’s head.

“I apologize to the old lady in the parking lot at PnP when I screamed like a baby, thinking I had a snake coming after me,” she wrote.

She then explained that it was not a snake.

“On the other hand if you lost your braided weave, it is in the far left aisle of the PnP parking lot, unharmed and still in one piece,” she wrote.

The post attracted lots of humorous replies from users with one of them saying, “Very dangerous snake, somebody should start certifying these braids so that victims are known”.

“I encounter these snakes every day when I go for my morning walk,” said another.

This is not the first time that something like this has cropped up. Earlier, a mysterious long, black object spotted on video in the Yangtze River, which prompted theories of China's own Loch Ness monster aka Nessie, has turned out to be 20-meter-long industrial airbag.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.