Woman Scribbles ‘It’s Real’ After Being ‘Dead’ for 27 Minutes

A woman who was “technically dead” for nearly half an hour eerily scribbled an “it’s real” note to her family moments after she was resuscitated at a hospital in the United States.

Tina Hines from Arizona went into cardiac arrest in February 2018 as she and her husband Brian were leaving for a hike, LAD BIBLE reported.

She collapsed, with Brian giving her CPR and resuscitating her twice before paramedics arrived on the scene.

AZfamily.com reports that on way to the hospital, she was revived a further six times by medics, effectively dying for 27 minutes altogether.

Tina was dead for a total 27 minutes.

With a tube in her mouth, Tina was barely able to speak. She gestured for pen and paper and scribbled ‘it’s real’.

The mother-of-four nodded upwards when asked what was real.

"It was so real, the colours were so vibrant," Tina told AZfamily.com.

She claimed to have seen a figure resembling Jesus standing by some bright yellow, glowing gates.

Tina’s niece Madie Johnson has had a copy of the barely-readable writing tattooed on her wrist. “Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tina's near death experience or NDE is not an isolated case.

While most people have no memory while being technically dead, around 10 to 20 percent recall some sort of visual or sensory episodes during the time, according to studies.

Dr Sam Parnia, director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York, recently said there was a scientific explanation for people describing experiences such as a "sensation of a bright, warm, welcoming light” or "watching doctors and nurses working on them".

This is more likely the brain just scanning itself as a survival technique, he said during an Oz Talk debate, adding that thanks to modern technology and science “death does not have to be limited to philosophy and religion, but it can be explored through science.”

Dr Parnia added: “They can hear things and record all conversations that are going on around them.”