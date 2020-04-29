Woman Seeks US Govt's Help After Daughter Charged for Feeding Animals in Thai Zoo

Following the arrest of four people in Thailand, which included an American national, over the charges of barging in a zoo to feed the animals, the mother of the American citizen has sought help from US government.

According to a report New Hampshire Union Leader, Marie Somers has said that her daughter, Joy Somer, will get convicted for up to 5 years in Thailand for feeding the animals in a zoo.

Marie has contacted US Senator Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas and urged them to intervene in the matter.

“I am hoping that the U.S. officials can help in any way that they have the ability to do so,” Marie told the daily.

The incident occurred in Thailand’s Phuket province when Joy, along with her friends, Minh Nguyen (an Australian national ) and two Thais friends climbed over a wall of the zoo to feed hungry animals.

All four friends recorded videos of animals and posted them online requesting people to donate money to help them feed the “abandoned animals”.

However, soon their noble gesture landed them in jail after the owner of the zoo came across the video and filed a complaint against them.

Suriya Tanthaweewong, the owner, said that he didn’t seek public donations and the animals were not abandoned all were being taken care of.

To verify the claim made by the friends, wildlife authorities inspected the premises and found that the zoo had enough food to feed the animals, reported Daily Mail.

Minh Nguyen told Daily Mail, “There is a bit of a divide among the shareholders as to how the zoo should run. I'll be going to court on May 25. That's when I will know if they want to make a case of it or not, but I doubt they will... I just want to help the animals.”

He claimed that since they entered the zoo the owner has cleaned up the cages and the tigers look happier and are properly being fed.



