Woman Sees Deer Being Butchered Openly after She Visits Nail Spa

A woman in North Carolina went to a beauty salon to get her nails manicured, only to realise that nails aren’t the only things being cut in that place.

College student Morgan Taylor went to Diamond Nails salon to get her nails beautified when she witnessed something rather strange for the human eye. A deer was being chopped right in the middle of the seating area.

Morgan shared her bizarre experience on Facebook with a picture of the incident where the animal can be seen cut open, right next to a wall full of nail colours and other beauty products. In the picture, a woman can be seen wearing an apron and working her way with the deer, with bare hands.

Morgan captioned the post as, “Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” and also added hashtags like #notfawned #ohbuckno.

Speaking to WXII-TV, Morgan revealed that she wanted to get her nails done for her sister’s wedding when the ghastly incident occurred. “I was sitting there getting my nails done, and looked over and they were pulling out deer meat from a cooler,” Taylor told the outlet, adding, “I get scared that I’m going to see trash on the ground or weird smells, but not to see a dead deer.”

Now surprisingly, the other staff members and visitors seemed unfazed by the incident. “All the workers there were really nice to me and they did a good job, but I don’t think they thought that anyone would care,” said Taylor. “And they didn’t think it was wrong to cut it in front of clients in the nail salon, which is surprising.”

