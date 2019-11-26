Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Sees Deer Being Butchered Openly after She Visits Nail Spa

The college student went to a salon to get her nails beautified when she witnessed something rather strange for the human eye.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Sees Deer Being Butchered Openly after She Visits Nail Spa
Video grab. (Facebook)

A woman in North Carolina went to a beauty salon to get her nails manicured, only to realise that nails aren’t the only things being cut in that place.

College student Morgan Taylor went to Diamond Nails salon to get her nails beautified when she witnessed something rather strange for the human eye. A deer was being chopped right in the middle of the seating area.

Morgan shared her bizarre experience on Facebook with a picture of the incident where the animal can be seen cut open, right next to a wall full of nail colours and other beauty products. In the picture, a woman can be seen wearing an apron and working her way with the deer, with bare hands.

Morgan captioned the post as, “Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” and also added hashtags like #notfawned #ohbuckno.

Speaking to WXII-TV, Morgan revealed that she wanted to get her nails done for her sister’s wedding when the ghastly incident occurred. “I was sitting there getting my nails done, and looked over and they were pulling out deer meat from a cooler,” Taylor told the outlet, adding, “I get scared that I’m going to see trash on the ground or weird smells, but not to see a dead deer.”

Now surprisingly, the other staff members and visitors seemed unfazed by the incident. “All the workers there were really nice to me and they did a good job, but I don’t think they thought that anyone would care,” said Taylor. “And they didn’t think it was wrong to cut it in front of clients in the nail salon, which is surprising.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram