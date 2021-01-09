Woman Selling Railway Seat Covers as Crop Tops is the Most Bizarre Fashion Flip of 2021

We have seen fashion enthusiasts taking things too far at times. Some fashion designers have been called out for plagiarism but this new incident is as weird as it gets.

A fashion student sold crop tops which many thoughts were inspired from the design of social distancing covers of Chiltern Railways, a British train operating company.

But as it turns out, the fashion student Mhari Thurston-Tyler used discarded covers taken off from seats of trains run by Chiltern Railways and made crop tops out of them. She even sold a top for £15 via the shopping app Depop but refunded the customer 15 minutes after selling the top as she realised that it would not be right to re-sell it, reported BBC.

Mhari said that she found the seat covers discarded in September at Marylebone station in London. She decided to sell one of the covers as a crop top because, since the Covid-19 pandemic, she has struggled to find work and has to do small things to make ends meet.

In fact, the fashion student sewed one top and kept it for herself while putting another one on sale on the shopping app.

Depop reacted strongly to the sale of these items saying that it is banned to sell stolen goods on the website. However, Mhari insists that she has not stolen them and found them lying on the floor at the station.

The entire incident has caused a stir on social media as well.

The Twitter account Depop Drama shared screenshots of the advertisement of crop top on Depop along with pictures of the seat covers on the train.

Chiltern Railways took notice of the incident after they were tagged by a Twitter user. They said that they have raised the issue with the relevant team.

The spokesperson of the railway company said that the seat covers are for the safety of the customers and urged people to leave them in place, reported BBC.

Many Twitterati found it bizarre and some also read Chiltern Railways as ‘Children’ so it made them feel weirder about this already strange incident.

Making fun of the crop tops, a Twitter user said that ‘lack of ingenuity’ is the only thing that’s standing between him and wealth.

See now the only thing standing between us and wealth is a lack of ingenuity — Tommie Dearest (@IAmThomasKrause) January 7, 2021

Surprised about the item that was selling on Depop, another user said that it is like an alternate universe.

Depop is like an alternate universe in itself I swear — Christina Von Boleyn (@svkubus) January 7, 2021

Mhari is however not disappointed with the incident. Speaking to BBC, she said that she would make her own line of crop-tops with the words ‘Children Railways.’

She seems to be keeping her promise as in the comment’s section of the Twitter thread, a user pointed out that Mhari has posted crop tops again, however, this time, it is made in the name of Children Railways.

IM CRYIFNKFFG SHE JUST POSTED THIS 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/y3t3jmcoUv — cindy ♡⁷ GRAMMY NOMINATED BTS (@cinpai) January 8, 2021

What do you think of it?