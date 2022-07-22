Woman Selling Shoes, Jersey to Pay for Grandad's Funeral Grabs NFL Star's Attention

American Football player JJ Watt is receiving tremendous love and support online after he responded to a fan’s request on social media. The NFL fan namely Jennifer Simpson is currently going through a tough time financially. On Friday, she took to Twitter to sell the Arizona Cardinals player’s branded shoes and jersey online. In her note, Simpson specified that she has only worn the shoes twice and a photo of the product proved that the footwear is still in good condition. The fan explained that she took the decision of selling her shoes and jersey to cover the expense of her grandfather’s funeral.

The user wrote, “I have a pair of JJ Watt women’s edition of Reebok shoe size 9 for $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, I’m only selling them because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?”

Since Simpson tagged the player’s Twitter account while mentioning his brand name, her tweet caught the attention of the football player. Upon learning of the fan’s ordeal, JJ Watt asked her to not sell her shoes and jersey. Instead, he offered to pay the entirety of her grandpa’s funeral expense. JJ Watt tweeted back, “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

JJ Watt’s humble gesture did not go unnoticed on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of fans heaped praise on the footballer player and one of them called his help a ‘class act’. The user wrote, “Class act as a human. I’m not a football guy but it seems you have been really good at it to me you’ll be the guy that helped someone that needed help when they needed it most. Being a good human & athlete is better than just being a good athlete.”

Class act as a human. I’m not a football guy but it seems you have been really good at it but to me you’ll be the guy that helped someone that needed help when they needed it most. Being a good human & athlete is better than just being a good athlete — Individual #1 is in deep #2 (@imtripptripp) July 21, 2022

Another user tweeted that the world needs more of these gestures, “The world needs more of this. Not the money, because not everyone can give so generously. But the giving a crap about other people besides yourself. There’s a real shortage of that in this country. Thanks for being such a solid dude.”

The world needs more of this. Not the money, because not everyone can give so generously. But the giving a crap about other people besides yourself. There's a real shortage of that in this country. Thanks for being such a solid dude. ✌️ 🙏 — USC Psycho (@uscpsycho) July 21, 2022

An ardent fan of the player reminded him that there’s always going to be people who’ll critique his performance but his humble gesture will eventually leave them impressed. The fans wrote, “@JJWatt There’s some critique for anyone in their performance no matter if a pro football player or someone working in an office or what have you. There is absolutely no critique that can be done on your compassion & love of humanity. You’ve shown that time & time again.”

@JJWatt There’s some critique for anyone in their performance no matter if a pro football player or someone working in an office or what have you. There is absolutely no critique that can be done on your compassion & love of humanity. You’ve shown that time & time again. 👏 — Tim Payne (@timdpayne) July 21, 2022

As a Houstonian/Texan’s fan, I wish I could say I’m surprised but Nope, this is JJ Watt. He’s all class and one of the nicest/kindest man in the NFL. My condolences for your loss, may he Rest In Eternal Peace!!! JJ, still miss you and wish you could have won a SB as a Texan!! — @democracyinperil15 (@democracyinper1) July 21, 2022

This man just showed us what's really important, compassion and caring 🙏🏿❤️❤️🙏🏿🕊️ — TBreezy (@bullock_l) July 21, 2022

This is a truly outstanding gesture.

It would be so easy for a celebrity/pro athlete/blue check mark person to not bother with some nobody’s problem.

A person’s character is revealed by how they treat animals, children, service workers, and the “little people.”

Your’s is 💯! — Jazzmom Wants Indictments (@jazzmom98) July 21, 2022

You are my hero man. You have no idea how much of an impression and character you are in the eyes of Houstonians like me and my folks. You are a class act and an amazing human being. Thanks for helping this lady in need. Good bless you. Sincerely, Augusto Guzman — AGR (@augustope) July 21, 2022

After receiving the response from JJ Watt, the NFL fan expressed that she’ll be forever grateful for the love and support she has received from the player and other netizens.

