Woman Sells Designer Couch for Rs 35K on Facebook, Finds Out Later it is Worth Rs 15 Lakh

We all have our fair share of bad deals or little mistakes which led to us losing our hard-earned money. Nothing hurts more than a blunder we made costing us a huge amount of cash, but thankfully, time eventually heals the regret. One such grave mistake was made by a woman who lost out on a highly profitable opportunity, possibly thousands of dollars, owing to her lack of research beforehand. TikTok user Jules Schreiner shared her ordeal on the video-sharing platform of how she missed out on a huge pile of money before selling a couch she had received for free.

Detailing the huge loss in a video, Jules explained that she put out an advertisement to sell a sofa, which someone had given to her for free, for $500 on Facebook Marketplace and said that a guy “picked it up and bought within seconds.”

Later, she found that the ‘guy’ posted it on Instagram, with the brand mentioned. So, Jules searched about the brand on the Internet and what she found out was enough to break her heart. Jules claims that the couch was designed by Vladimir Kagan, an American mid-century modern and contemporary furniture designer. Kagan was awarded the Interior Designer Hall of Fame in 2009. While looking up, she came across similar pieces of furniture worth thousands of dollars, some even over $20,000.

In the caption, she said that although she got a “great deal on FB market place you know things are always too good to be true," reports Mirror. The video was viewed by thousands who consoled her and shared their own similar experiences.

The comment section was filled with consoling responses as netizens tried to cheer her up about the deal.

A person wrote that the furniture is only worth thousands if someone is willing to pay that much for a ‘discoloured old couch’ while another told her she won from this as the original person got rid of an old couch, she made $500 and the new owner got a bargain. They termed it a “win, win, win"situation.

A user suggested to others to always use Google Lens if you’re “flipping."

