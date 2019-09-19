Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Sets Apartment on Fire While Trying to Burn Love Letter from Her Ex

It seems this love was too hot to handle.

Associated Press

Updated:September 19, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Woman Sets Apartment on Fire While Trying to Burn Love Letter from Her Ex
Representational photo
It seems this love was too hot to handle.

Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.

Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.

The woman was cited for negligent burning.

