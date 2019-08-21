Woman Sets Fire to Creepy 'It' Clown Doll which Floated into Her Backyard

"They ALL float down here. When you're down here with us, you'll float too!" — Pennywise the clown.

A woman from New Jersey got the fright of her life when a Pennywise, the clown doll, the villain of Stephen King's acclaimed 'It' floated into her backyard.

According to a story originally published in NJ.com, Renee Jensen was enjoying the summer sun in her Harrington Park backyard on Saturday, along with her boyfriend Alex, when she spotted something sinister near the side gate. It seemed to be airborne and heading straight for the yard.

On closer inspection, Jensen had the fright of her life. It was Pennywise the clown, in a cartoonish version, replete with fake 'blood' smeared across its mouth.

Adding to the mystery, was the fact that someone had scrawled letters on the dolls' forehead.

Notably, in Stephen King's 1986 novel 'It', and the subsequent miniseries as well as the 2017 hit film, Pennywise is an evil entity, who takes up the garb of a clown and terrorises children in Derry Maine. He is famed for his dialogue — "We all float down here. You'll float, too."

The sequel to the 2017 film will see Bill Skarsgård reprise his role as Pennywise in 'It Chapter Two'. The film is set to release on September 6 and trailers from the film see Pennywise floating through the air holding a mass of red balloons.

Jensen, who has seen the miniseries and the film, as well as reading the book, is now not too sure about watching the next installment after her scare.

Shaken by the incident, Jensen told NJ.com, "If you saw how many trees we have and where this thing came from, it made no sense at all," adding, “It didn’t even hit any of our trees until it was just about to land at our gate. It looked like a dog toy — they sell it at Hot Topic or something.”

Jensen called the police about it and turns out they were equally freaked out about it. "They wouldn’t touch it. They were totally creeped out too. It was so funny," NJ.com quoted her as saying, adding that the officers refused to take the doll as evidence and suggested Jensen dispose of it and she torched it.

Jensen also revealed that she slept with a knife and the bedroom door was locked in the night.

