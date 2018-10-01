GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
6-min read

Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.

A frightening experience of a woman who was followed inside her apartment complex.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
You're walking steadily and you notice someone behind you. You naturally ignore it. It's a big world. People have places to be. But the person keeps walking behind you; their movement in near-perfect synchronisation with yours. You're scared. The person has been walking behind you for quite some time. "What if...?" you wonder. You try to unsuccessfully console yourself with, "I'm just being paranoid." You reach your apartment complex. You think you've lost the person. "Finally!" you sigh. But what you don't know that the person is still lurking in the shadows and watching you.

Being stalked is a frightening experience for anyone, but more so if you're a woman. Recently, New-York based 30-year-old Alex Araujo shared her experience of being stalked by a man.

Unfortunately, living in an age where a woman needs to repeatedly clarify why she decided to speak up about a harrowing experience that traumatised her, Alex began by saying that is not sharing her experience to garner sympathy but to raise awareness about the issue.

She starts off with the importance of Uber drivers dropping their female customers outside the front door and waiting until they are safely inside. Alex points out that her designated driver that night did not do so.





Then she posts a video of a man who followed her into her building at 3:50 am, some seconds after she entered the building.







Alex could feel someone following her. Believing it to be a ghost, she was ready to face the supernatural.

However, she was quick to notice the dark silhouette of her stalker through a mirror.





Absolutely scared, Alex told herself to lock the door.

She then shared another CCTV footage of the man, explaining that looking at his demeanour, he intended to attack her before she entered the building.





Or maybe he was waiting for her to enter the building so that he could force himself into her apartment.

Thankfully her stalker leaves after he notices that Alex has seen him. Clearly scared, she quickly calls the police as soon as she locks herself in the apartment.





Looking at the CCTV footage, one could make out that the stalker was in fact a predator looking for a woman. No guesses why.





The incident forced Alex to replay the experience with a new outcome each time. "What if?" Alex was just grateful for all the gods watching her that night.







Alex, however, could never see his face. He wore a hoodie and had a scarf covering his face.

Several people expressed their relief that Alex had not been hurt in any physical way, with many hoping that the man was caught soon.











Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...