Woman Shares CCTV Footage of Spooky Creature, Netizens Think it’s 'Harry Potter's Dobby'

While some said the video was an “edited hoax” or a teen goofing around, many were sure that the figure in the viral clip was none other than Dobby.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Woman Shares CCTV Footage of Spooky Creature, Netizens Think it's 'Harry Potter's Dobby'
While some said the video was an “edited hoax” or a teen goofing around, many were sure that the figure in the viral clip was none other than Dobby.
A woman in the United States recently shared a video of a spooky creature outside her home and many Internet users are quite sure it was Dobby, the iconic house-elf from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

Vivian Gomez shared CCTV footage from outside her home which appeared to show the creature rushing past a parked vehicle, before bending and flapping arms.

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure it out. First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?” Gomez wrote on Facebook.

"The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason."

The video has since gone viral with over 5 million views, nearly a lakh shares, and thousands of reactions and comments. The video is also doing rounds on Twitter and other social media sites.

While some said the video was an “edited hoax” or a teen goofing around, many were sure that the figure in the viral clip was none other than Dobby. In fact, #DobbyTheHouseElf was trending on social media, with theories abound regarding the identity of the mystery creature.

“DOBBY IS A FREE ELF” wrote one Twitter user.

He ain't walk off with a sock though,” read a comment.

“Everyone saying this is fake because he disappears in the last frame is wrong. OBVIOUSLY DOBBY APPARATED OUT OF THERE,” joked another.

Another user wondered if Dobby had had “too much butter beer.”

