Woman Shares Clever Flight Hack to Carry Extra Luggage, Netizens Want to try it Too

As the old saying goes, “The Best Advice Is Found On The Pillow,” but sometimes the best advice can be found in the pillow. There are two kinds of people when it comes to packing for a trip. First are the strict packers, who quantify what they’re packing depending on the usage of the particular item and pack things that they will actually need. The second kind are people who are not as decisive as the former and end up carrying more things than they need to the airport. If you belong to the latter, then you might want to read further on.

Anya Lakovlieva was among the second kind and used to struggle with excess baggage that is not only heavy to your arms but also your pockets. Until one day, she thought of an amazing hack, and the good Samaritan in her couldn’t stop sharing this useful hack with the masses on social media.

Hence, without further ado, she took to TikTok and shared this gem-of-a-hack with others, and all you need to successfully conduct the hack is a pillowcase. She also shared the video on her Instagram account under the same username as TikTok, ‘nolimitua.’

In the video, Anya is seen stuffing a pillowcase with clothes, with her passport lying adjacent to the pillowcase. The camera then shows her at an airport, with the pillow cover sitting on top of her primary trolley bag.

Turns out, the hack worked because in the next frame, Anya is seen sitting in the cabin with the “pillow” close to her chest, and the video ends with a sly wink. In addition, the “nobody’s gonna know” suspenseful background music adds a zing to the whole video.

Watch the video here:

The hack is getting viral on all social media platforms, and people are getting inspired to give this hack a go on their next flight journey. For the sake of it, we suggest you try it too. What if it actually works?!

