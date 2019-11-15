Woman Shares 'Disgusting' Picture of Dirty Feet of Fellow Passenger Above Her Headrest

Travelling on a flight becomes difficult if your co-passengers lack etiquette.

A woman traveller recently became a victim of a situation where her co-passenger, sitting right behind her, was seen resting feet on the headrest of the front seat. The woman took a selfie and shared it on Reddit on Monday, and soon enough, it became viral.

In the picture shared by the woman passenger, it can be seen that the passenger is resting his bare, dirty feet on her headrest as she looks all bewildered with the situation.

The woman posted the picture with a caption that read, "This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane."

The picture soon went viral and has received over 31,300 upvotes since being posted. Comments are also pouring in after the picture went viral, with users calling it "disgusting". Some even asked the woman to "tickle" the feet. Some even suggested that in such a situation the woman should have called flight attendants and sought their help.

One user wrote, "Fake a sneeze, and flick a bunch of water on their feet. You won't see them again." Another comment read, "Ask the flight attendant for a packet of pepper. Why fake it?"

Here's what some other comments read.

"It bothers me to think that people put up with this sort of thing because they're too shy to confront ignorance," an angry user commented.

Another user commented, "People think this is OK because other people refuse to say anything to them.

