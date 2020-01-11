Take the pledge to vote

Woman Shares Fake Photo of Flat Tyre to Get Out of Work, Leaves the Internet in Splits

picture of a photo shopped flat tyre is doing the rounds on the internet after a woman apparently sent it to her boss in office to take a leave from work.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Woman Shares Fake Photo of Flat Tyre to Get Out of Work, Leaves the Internet in Splits
picture of a photo shopped flat tyre is doing the rounds on the internet after a woman apparently sent it to her boss in office to take a leave from work.

A picture of a photo shopped flat tyre is doing the rounds on the internet after a woman apparently sent it to her boss in office to take a leave from work. However, the attempt at editing the photograph was so bad that it did not take time for netizens to have a good laugh for it.

The attempt, which backfired on her, got internet churn out various theories about how she would have probably edited the image. Some users believed that the woman took images of tyre and nail that she found on internet and put them together in a hurry.

The image, which have been shared by the woman’s colleague on micro blogging site Twitter, has been retweeted around 45 thousand times and has got more than 3,400 comments on it.

“my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS,” the tweet reads.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
