Woman Shares Fake Photo of Flat Tyre to Get Out of Work, Leaves the Internet in Splits

A picture of a photo shopped flat tyre is doing the rounds on the internet after a woman apparently sent it to her boss in office to take a leave from work. However, the attempt at editing the photograph was so bad that it did not take time for netizens to have a good laugh for it.

The attempt, which backfired on her, got internet churn out various theories about how she would have probably edited the image. Some users believed that the woman took images of tyre and nail that she found on internet and put them together in a hurry.

The image, which have been shared by the woman’s colleague on micro blogging site Twitter, has been retweeted around 45 thousand times and has got more than 3,400 comments on it.

“my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS,” the tweet reads.

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

This is how Twitter reacted:

that’s why you screenshot & crop the pic when you need to use it pic.twitter.com/a1N5CncVzt — dro (@itss_adrienne) January 9, 2020

Just want to add to the thread.Pointer tho. Creativity and thinking outside thw box ia keyYou're welcome pic.twitter.com/1Zxoqme378 — Charlene (@CK1london) January 9, 2020

Here’s an actual picture you can use next time pic.twitter.com/v0QqrymGUc — (@SamuelJarman) January 9, 2020

girl that tire isn't even real lmao — ᶜ ᵃ ʸ ˡ ᵃ (@ohgrime) January 8, 2020

