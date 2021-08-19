Woman Shares Photo of Her Engagement Ring on Reddit, But People Notice Something Weird

Social media is a great medium for sharing one’s special moments with relatives and friends living far away. Similarly, a woman who is soon going to become a bride shared a picture of her engagement ring on the internet. But people observed something in this picture which the woman could not even think of. The woman shared the photo of the diamond ring from her engagement on Reddit.

However, a weird thing in the photo caught the attention of the people. The photo has gone viral. Woman’s fiancé can be seen peeing at the back in the picture. Along with this in the caption of the post the woman called her fiancé the merchant of dreams and said that the ring is her dream ring, according to the Daily Star. The post shared on Reddit went viral from there.

A lot of people commented on the picture. One person wrote that at first, he thought that her fiancé was catching fish but situation here is completely different. Another person commented that he felt like going to the toilet after looking at the picture. Unfortunately, nobody really noticed the engagement ring in the picture. The woman clearly expressed her anger regarding this. She wrote that the value of her engagement ring went down because of her would be husband. People are finding this post very funny.

It’s worth sharing special moments on social media but this post is a good reminder for people to realize that one needs to have a keen look on whatever they are posting on social media before they actually post it.

