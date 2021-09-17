Woman Shares Picture of Frog Hiding Among Rocks, Nobody Could Find Him

Glenda Adams Phillips, a resident of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, recently shared on social media a picture of a hidden animal challenge. The task was to find the frog hidden among the pebbles and leaves. As soon as she shared the picture on her Facebook account, her friends started solving the puzzle. Unfortunately, no one could find the frog.

Meanwhile, the picture challenge turned people’s minds upside down on the internet. Everyone was left scratching their heads trying to find the frog sitting between the pebbles and leaves in the photo.

The croaks and chirps of toads, bullfrogs and tree frogs in Glenda’s neighbourhood fill the air with noise all night long.

Last week, bothered by the noise, Glenda walked out of her house to chase the noisy frog. As soon as she stepped out, the frog almost jumped on her and then hid among pebbles and leaves.

“The frog jumped in front of me on my carport and it scared me then he jumped to the rocks,” said Glenda.

Glenda immediately grabbed her phone and took a photo of the frog camouflaged between stones and pebbles. “I had never seen one like this before and this year we’ve had an extreme amount of rain, so everything has been staying pretty wet,” Glenda added.

When Glenda looked at her photo, the frog had completely disappeared and even she couldn’t find it. Glenda said that this won’t be the last time she is surprised by a frog hiding in plain sight. Although she’s glad at least someone is enjoying the rain.

Let us tell you that, it is highly adaptable for a frog to use its camouflage to steer clear of predators. A frog’s body shape helps it to blend in with flat rocks in the small ponds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here