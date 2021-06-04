Woman Shares Tumblr-like Photo of Packed Food Clicked by Delivery Guy, Image Goes Viral

Food delivery agents around the world have become saviours ever since the coronavirus began last year. While we were locked up inside four walls, they made sure that we don’t sleep hungry. Every now and then we get to hear stories about how the delivery person did something special. In a similar story, a Twitter user posted a photo of the Chinese food parcel clicked by the delivery person.

My delivery dude sent me the most beautiful photograph of the Chinese food I ordered ??!!!! pic.twitter.com/4NuQJ8tpaW— rs (@em____dash) May 31, 2021

The post has since then gone viral, with people impressed by the photography skills of the person.

ok wow yes that photo is a whole vibe— Dua. (@duanjum) May 31, 2021

Can I make this my header? Permission pls— piercingmelancholy (@thefreekite) May 31, 2021

That dude wanted to be photographer but life…— Aditya Shukla (@Shukla_adi2017) June 1, 2021

Deserves to be showcased in an art gallery! — Ess (@ITgeekess) June 1, 2021

This looks like a still from a pixar short or smth, it's got such a moody vibe— A Llama Iqbal (@a_llama_iqbal) June 1, 2021

why this look like opening shot of an art movie based on millennials and covid lockdown bye— Sanjana (@fakeginalinetti) June 1, 2021

this an album cover i wanna know who’s featured on it— Juju (@fuckjulianwhite) June 1, 2021

The Twitter user later messaged the person to inform how she posted the photo and it got viral. She wanted to know the person’s name so she could mention it in a tweet. The person, however, said that she could just mention the name of the restaurant.

