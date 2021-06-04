buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Woman Shares Tumblr-like Photo of Packed Food Clicked by Delivery Guy, Image Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Woman Shares Tumblr-like Photo of Packed Food Clicked by Delivery Guy, Image Goes Viral

Image Credits: Twitter/@em_dash

Image Credits: Twitter/@em_dash

The post has since then gone viral, with people impressed by the photography skills of the person.

Food delivery agents around the world have become saviours ever since the coronavirus began last year. While we were locked up inside four walls, they made sure that we don’t sleep hungry. Every now and then we get to hear stories about how the delivery person did something special. In a similar story, a Twitter user posted a photo of the Chinese food parcel clicked by the delivery person.

The post has since then gone viral, with people impressed by the photography skills of the person.

RELATED STORIES

The Twitter user later messaged the person to inform how she posted the photo and it got viral. She wanted to know the person’s name so she could mention it in a tweet. The person, however, said that she could just mention the name of the restaurant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 18:32 IST