Woman Shares ‘Worst’ Tea Made By Boyfriend, Internet Agrees

A woman recently shared a picture of a cup of tea on Reddit that her boyfriend made for her. Sharing the photo anonymously in a group called the Casual UK, the woman mourned for the “teabag” that lost its life for such a pathetic “brew”. It could be seen that the brew served in a black mug had no colour and it was a plain milky cuppa that was far from a typical English breakfast tea. Moreover, there was foam on the rim of the cup which made the contents look more like “soup”.

The British and most of us in the rest of the world are tea lovers. The post soon went viral. Since being uploaded the post has garnered more than 32, 000 upvotes and over 2,800 comments.

Tea lovers around the world were anguished on seeing such an insult to their favourite beverage, they wanted to know about the chunks floating on its surface. Others were confused and could not understand how it was possible to make such “weak” tea. One Reddit user asked if it was made “accidentally” using cold water.

Many called the cup of tea “disgusting” and some described it as anaemic looking. Seeing the pale colour of the tea, one user wondered if an old tea-bag was extracted from a dustbin and reused to make this brew. Another person questioned if a tea-bag was used at all.

One user declared that it was the “worst cup of tea” ever seen. Another asked the woman if her partner was okay because looking at the picture of the insipid beverage, it appeared that he had given up on life.

One user was hopeful of teaching the user’s partner a lesson and asked her to make him write “I must not make terrible tea ever again” on two pages. However, many people felt that the boyfriend was up to no good and could not be reformed and suggested the woman break up with him.

The woman who uploaded the post returned to the thread and reassured people that her partner does not usually make such terrible cuppas.

