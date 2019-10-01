Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Shocked After Receiving Letter from UK Govt Saying her Son is Dead While He Was Alive

Joanne said she received the letter when her son Christopher was at work. She, however, admitted that she would have panicked if he hadn't been living with her.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Shocked After Receiving Letter from UK Govt Saying her Son is Dead While He Was Alive
Image credit: Twitter/Daily Mail

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old woman Joanne Sayers of Newcastle, received a letter from the government in the United Kingdom recently that stated her 19-year-old son Christopher was dead, when he is actually alive and healthy. The letter was sent by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) of the UK government.

Joanne said she received the letter when her son Christopher was at work. She, however, admitted that she would have panicked if he hadn't been living with her.

To prove that the letter that she received from the government was inaccurate and that her son Christopher is alive, Joanne even posed a picture with him. In the picture, both the mother and the son were seen holding the letter sent from the DWP.

Christopher had been receiving Universal Credit but after getting a new job he told DWP that he no longer needed to claim the benefit.

Joanne said the letter was addressed to Christopher. She said, "... so if they thought he was dead, how did they expect him to open it? I tried to ring them (DWP) for an hour and a half to tell them that he was alive - unless I am living with a ghost."

She added, "I explained that he wasn't in the house so he couldn't confirm he was alive. I had to ring back and was on hold for another 30 minutes.”

"I would have been panic stricken to be told he was dead. I was absolutely gobsmacked to receive a letter like that out of the blue. The DWP have a lot to answer for, they really do," a report by Daily Mail UK quoted Sayers saying.

However, it didn’t take time for the DWP to issue an apology for the error.

Joanne said one of the managers from the DWP called her and said someone pushed a wrong button while writing the letter. She said, "But it really is unacceptable behaviour by the DWP."

A DWP spokesperson said, "We've spoken with Mr Sayers and apologised. The letter was sent in error but we can confirm he has repaid the money owed."

Christopher, who just got a job and started to work as a chef, said: "I'm really annoyed and it shouldn't have happened."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram