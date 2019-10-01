Woman Shocked After Receiving Letter from UK Govt Saying her Son is Dead While He Was Alive

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old woman Joanne Sayers of Newcastle, received a letter from the government in the United Kingdom recently that stated her 19-year-old son Christopher was dead, when he is actually alive and healthy. The letter was sent by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) of the UK government.

Joanne said she received the letter when her son Christopher was at work. She, however, admitted that she would have panicked if he hadn't been living with her.

To prove that the letter that she received from the government was inaccurate and that her son Christopher is alive, Joanne even posed a picture with him. In the picture, both the mother and the son were seen holding the letter sent from the DWP.

Christopher had been receiving Universal Credit but after getting a new job he told DWP that he no longer needed to claim the benefit.

Joanne said the letter was addressed to Christopher. She said, "... so if they thought he was dead, how did they expect him to open it? I tried to ring them (DWP) for an hour and a half to tell them that he was alive - unless I am living with a ghost."

She added, "I explained that he wasn't in the house so he couldn't confirm he was alive. I had to ring back and was on hold for another 30 minutes.”

"I would have been panic stricken to be told he was dead. I was absolutely gobsmacked to receive a letter like that out of the blue. The DWP have a lot to answer for, they really do," a report by Daily Mail UK quoted Sayers saying.

However, it didn’t take time for the DWP to issue an apology for the error.

Joanne said one of the managers from the DWP called her and said someone pushed a wrong button while writing the letter. She said, "But it really is unacceptable behaviour by the DWP."

A DWP spokesperson said, "We've spoken with Mr Sayers and apologised. The letter was sent in error but we can confirm he has repaid the money owed."

Christopher, who just got a job and started to work as a chef, said: "I'm really annoyed and it shouldn't have happened."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.