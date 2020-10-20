Woman Shocks Internet by Running 1.6 Km in Under 6 Mins While Being 9 Months Pregnant

An enthusiastic California woman shocked the internet and her husband with her ultimate verve and energies. Makenna Myler ran a mile in a little over 5 minutes despite being nine months pregnant.

The impressive feat of the 28-year-old running has left the viewers speechless and the awe-inspiring footage is being widely shared on the internet. Makenna was challenged by her partner to take up the tough task in a belief that she wouldn’t meet the set target. Makenna Myler’s husband Michael, had bet that she wouldn’t be able to run a mile (1.6 km) within 8 minutes during her ninth month. Michael had posed the challenge feat in the second month of Makenna’s pregnancy. However, Makenna, seven months after the bet, ran four laps to win the bet. The enthusiastic woman ran for just a little over five minutes on a 400-metre track.

In a shocker, the vivacious athlete who has been dedicated to her workout routine proved her husband wrong.

Michael, a proud husband, shared a clip online where his mega fitness aficionado wife accomplished her running goal. In the video he posted, Michael, in disbelief, points at his wife saying, “She recently ran a mile in just five minutes and 25 seconds.”

In the clip, Michael asked his online family to check if his wife broke a world record because she is an absolute champion.

Makenna Myler told Today.com that she ran in college but found her groove post-graduation. She currently runs as an elite athlete with Irvine, California’s Valor Track Club.

She said that the key to a safe workout regime while pregnant is to stay hydrated. She added that her body is used to supplementary strength training and her doctors have been encouraging with her regimen. According to the reports in Today.com, the product trainer represented at The Great Edinburgh International Cross-Country in Scotland.