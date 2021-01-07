Woman Shot at US Capitol Hill was 'Great Patriot' and Air Force Veteran for Fourteen Years

It was a shameful day in the history of American democracy when incumbent president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol Hill building on Wednesday to stop the Congress from validating Joe Biden’s presidential win. As the mob with Confederate flags and Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogans crossed the police barricade to enter the House of Representatives and the American Senate, four people were shot dead and 52 were arrested.

One of the people who were shot dead was a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego Ashli Babbit. The woman who served in the American Air Force for 14 years. According to Fox 5 DC, DC Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed that Babbit was shot by a Capitol police officer.

A video of Ashli Babbit being shot and lying in a pool of blood inside the Capitol Hill building was uploaded on YouTube by one of the MAGA protesters John Sullivan. The video shows how Ashli was trying to get inside a section of the building through a broken glass of a door that was blocked by furniture. A man in plain clothes wearing a black jacket and white shirt came from the other side and shot at Ashli who instantly fell to the ground where other protesters and security personnel were present. The security personnel can be seen trying to resuscitate her.

However, she was later confirmed dead. According to Fox 5 DC, Ashli owned a business in San Diego with her husband who did not come to Washington with her. Speaking to the news agency, Ashli’s mother-in-law said that she really does not know why she decided to participate in the mob. Till now the police have not confirmed the circumstances of her shooting and an internal investigation.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

Speaking to KUSI News Ashli’s husband said that he described her as a strong supporter of President Trump. He further called her a great patriot to all who knew her.

World leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern and Canada PMJustin Trudeau expressed their viewsas violent visuals from the Capitol Hill surfaced online.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Trump had been showing some reluctance after US citizens voted him out of power in a crucial presidential election that took place in November 2020.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

However, after the US Congress certified the Electoral College win of Democrat party politicians Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially making them the next president and vice president, President Donald Trump assured ‘an orderly transition’ of power.