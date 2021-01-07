News18 Logo

buzz

Woman Shot at US Capitol Hill was 'Great Patriot' and Air Force Veteran for Fourteen Years

Ashli Babbit, the woman who was shot dead at US Capitol Hill violence.

One of the people who were shot dead was a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego Ashli Babbit. The woman who served in the American Air Force for 14 years.

It was a shameful day in the history of American democracy when incumbent president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol Hill building on Wednesday to stop the Congress from validating Joe Biden’s presidential win. As the mob with Confederate flags and Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogans crossed the police barricade to enter the House of Representatives and the American Senate, four people were shot dead and 52 were arrested.

According to Fox 5 DC, DC Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed that Babbit was shot by a Capitol police officer.

A video of Ashli Babbit being shot and lying in a pool of blood inside the Capitol Hill building was uploaded on YouTube by one of the MAGA protesters John Sullivan. The video shows how Ashli was trying to get inside a section of the building through a broken glass of a door that was blocked by furniture. A man in plain clothes wearing a black jacket and white shirt came from the other side and shot at Ashli who instantly fell to the ground where other protesters and security personnel were present. The security personnel can be seen trying to resuscitate her.

However, she was later confirmed dead. According to Fox 5 DC, Ashli owned a business in San Diego with her husband who did not come to Washington with her. Speaking to the news agency, Ashli’s mother-in-law said that she really does not know why she decided to participate in the mob. Till now the police have not confirmed the circumstances of her shooting and an internal investigation.

Speaking to KUSI News Ashli’s husband said that he described her as a strong supporter of President Trump. He further called her a great patriot to all who knew her.

World leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern and Canada PMJustin Trudeau expressed their viewsas violent visuals from the Capitol Hill surfaced online.

Trump had been showing some reluctance after US citizens voted him out of power in a crucial presidential election that took place in November 2020.

However, after the US Congress certified the Electoral College win of Democrat party politicians Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially making them the next president and vice president, President Donald Trump assured ‘an orderly transition’ of power.


