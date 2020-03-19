Woman Shows Grandfather Engagement Ring across a Glass Window Due to Coronavirus

North Carolina nursing homes and assisted-living centres have gone on lockdown due to the coronavirus. But that did not stop Carly Boyd from conveying the jolly news to her grandfather Shelton Mahala, who is an inmate at the Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw.

When Carly was proposed to recently and wanted to share the news with her 87-year-old grandpa, the staff came up with a plan. They asked her to show off her engagement ring to her old man through the other side of his bedroom window.

In the photos captured by the staff of the rehab centre, Carly can be seen pointing to her new ring as Mahala looks on. In another picture, both seem to be overflowing with emotions as their hands’ touch, despite being ‘a pane’ apart.

The pictures were shared on the centre’s Facebook page and have since garnered over 239K likes, 176K shares and more than 10,000 comments.

Speaking to news portal ABC, Carly, who is a nursing student, said she shares a special relationship with Mahala and it was important that he received the news from her. The incident goes on to reflect the changes people have had to accept due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For the sake of her grandpa, Carly hoped everyone was following the safety protocols. COVID-19 has resulted in over 8,900 global deaths and infected more than 200,000 people across the world.