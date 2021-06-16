Woman Slammed Over Reddit Rant on Parents Offering 'Only' Rs 14 Lakh for Wedding Expenses

Planning something as huge as a wedding takes every ounce of penny one has saved over the course of their life. Despite cutting down on extra expenses, wedding ceremonies burn a hole in your pocket. Hence, it a common practice to ask for funds or borrow money from your loved ones for celebrating your big day with ease. However, a bride-to-be’s rant on Reddit about how her parents backtracked on their promise to cover her wedding and went on to slash the budget in half has led to a discussion on the platform.

The anonymous post was shared on Reddit’s forum Am I the A**hole where the woman revealed that she threatened her parents to elope after they stepped back on their promise of giving her $40,000 (approx. 29,35,000). They later agreed to give only $20,000 (approx. Rs 15,00,000) after she had made most of the arrangements. The only daughter claimed that her parents, who make well, had always said they would pay for the wedding. Originally, she set the budget at $25K (approx. Rs 18,33,000) and estimated the costs of venue, photographer, videographer keeping the limits in mind.

Later, her father assured her the budget was $40K so she wouldn’t have to stress out about her big day and could enjoy the planning process in detail. But her mother soon started pushing her to cut down on the budget and promised her a thousand bucks as a gift if she had a cheaper gift. She added that her mother is notorious, so, she doesn’t trust her, adding that her fiancé and she agreed to have a nice wedding instead of accepting gifts.

She further pointed out that her mother talked to her friends to find out how much they paid for their daughters’ wedding and reassured her that they could give $25k. Surprisingly, she was left shocked when they cut the amount from $40k in half and finally set the budget to $20K. Sounding frustrated with the step, the bride-to-be complained that her mother is pushing her to use the same vendors her friends hired, instead of her own choice and forcing her to have a ‘southern barn wedding’ while she likes ‘more modern elegance.’

Infuriated, she explained that she wouldn’t have been upset over the sudden decision if it was made much earlier and not pulled out of thin air, especially after her mother spent $3000 (approx. Rs 2,20,000) on her dress and veil, leaving the remaining budget at $17K. The bride-to-be added that she and her fiancé are in a long-distance relationship, hence, she told her mom she would rather elope than not enjoy her wedding day.

The bride-to-be has realised that she just wants to get married to the man she loves rather than arguing over a wedding budget with her parents.

