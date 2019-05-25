Woman Slaps Boyfriend 52 Times for Not Buying Her Phone on Chinese ‘Valentine’s Day’

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, or not gifted a smartphone, as a Chinese man recently found out after being slapped a staggering 52 times by his girlfriend. The bizarre incident took place on May 20 which marks the unofficial Chinese “Valentine’s Day”, as the woman unleashed a flurry of slaps on her boyfriend, incensed over the man forgetting to gift her a new smartphone. Surveillance footage and mobile clips captured by passersby from a street in the city of Dazhou showed the man standing still as the woman berates and slaps him repeatedly.“Officers then tried to take the couple to the police station for mediation, but the man -- fearing that his girlfriend would get into trouble -- stopped them from taking her away,” according to Asia One.A police investigation found that the man had been slapped “52 times” in public by his girlfriend. The police counseled the couple separately and said they had had an argument over domestic issues. According to the reports, the woman, who had been financially supporting her boyfriend for long, got angry when he couldn't buy her a mobile phone to celebrate the Chinese “Valentine’s Day.”Watch video here:“He then allowed his girlfriend to take her anger out on him because he felt that he was in the wrong,” Asia One reported. However, the couple reportedly vowed not to create a scene in public again.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)